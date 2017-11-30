BREAKING: La Palma Mayor pro tem Steve Hwangbo Suddenly Resigns

Thursday Nov. 30, 2017, 10:24 a.m.

Staff Report

La Palma City Council Member Steve Hwangbo resigned from his position on November 30, 2017, citing personal reasons.

Council Member Hwangbo has been an active member of the community for many years. He served in Neighborhood Watch and volunteered endless hours at Oxford Academy. He also was a member of the Community Activities and Beautification Committee (CAB) in 2006. He has been a City Council member for the past seven years and served as Mayor in 2012-2013.

Mayor Michele Steggell stated, “As a member of the La Palma City Council, Steve Hwangbo assisted in bringing businesses such as Super 1 Mart and CJ Foods. We appreciate his service to the community and wish him well in the future”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments