Deputies seeking Michael Mayfield from Cudahy who went missing in Cerritos

Thursday Nov. 23, 2017, 1:10 p.m.

A 56-year-old man who suffers from dementia and epilepsy went missing Wednesday in Cerritos.

Michael Robert Mayfield, a resident of Cudahy, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. when he walked away from the 10900 block of College Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Mayfield is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair with a receding hairline and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue shorts when he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Mayfield’s whereabouts was urged to call 911.

