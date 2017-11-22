WRD President Rob Katherman Updates Pico Rivera Residents on the Groundwater Reliability Improvement Project

WRD President Robert Katherman recently spoke to over 100 local residents from the City of Pico Rivera who attended the quarterly community update regarding the Water Replenishment District’s (WRD) advanced water treatment facility currently under construction known as Groundwater Reliability Improvement Project (GRIP)”

The WRD Board of Directors established the Water Independence Now (WIN) initiative to end the District’s reliance on imported water for groundwater replenishment. WIN is comprised of a suite of projects including expansions to existing water treatment facilities, spreading operations, and stormwater capture facilities. The largest component of the WIN program is the Groundwater Reliability Improvement Project (GRIP). The purpose of GRIP is to fully eliminate the current demand for imported water by producing 21,000 acre feet annually from local alternative sources to replenish the Central Basin.

GRIP will purify approximately 10,000 acre feet (3.25 billion gallons) of tertiary treated (recycled) water annually to near-distilled levels through an advanced water treatment facility. Together, with another 11,000 acre feet (3.6 billion gallons) of recycled water, WRD will deliver 21,000 acre feet of water to the San Gabriel Coastal Spreading Grounds where it will percolate into the Central Basin.

The GRIP facility is being built on a 5.2 acre property in the City of Pico Rivera, adjacent to the San Gabriel River, allowing for direct delivery of purified recycled water to an existing pipeline leading into the spreading grounds.

