Prosecutors: Stevens Millan ejaculated into co-worker’s water bottles and honey jar at La Palma office

A 27-year-old man has been charged and arrested for allegedly ejaculating into his female co-worker’s water bottles and putting semen into her honey jar and on her computer accessories at an office in La Palma, prosecutors said.
Stevens Millancastro, aka Stevens Millan, was charged Friday with two counts of battery and three counts of attempted vandalism, all misdemeanors, according to a news release. The charges include sentencing enhancements for committing the crimes for the purpose of sexual gratification.
