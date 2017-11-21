NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND ZAPPOS ‘HOME FOR THE PAWLIDAYZ’ DOG AND CAT ADOPTION EVENT

- Home
NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND ZAPPOS FOR GOOD ARE TEAMING UP FOR “HOME FOR THE PAWLIDAYZ” AT AGOURA ANIMAL CARE CENTER, BALDWIN PARK ANIMAL CARE CENTER, AND BURBANK ANIMAL SHELTER
Zappos.com Is Sponsoring FREE Adoptions, For Approved Adopters, at Agoura Animal Care Center, Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, and Burbank Animal Shelter on Friday, November 24th-Sunday, November 26th
WHAT: North Shore Animal League America is joining forces with Zappos for Good, the charitable arm of Zappos.com for “Home for the Pawlidayz,” on Friday, November 24-Sunday, November 26 at Agoura Animal Care Center, Baldwin Park Animal Care Center an Burbank Animal Shelter
Zappos.com is a service company at the core. They are extending their special brand of service to customers in a different way where they will be rescuing both pets and humans and uniting them as best friends. That’s why they will be sponsoring FREE adoptions, for approved adopters, at local area shelters. This means Zappos will cover all qualifying adoption fees for select shelters Friday through Sunday, for both dogs and cats! For more information about the schedule of events go to www.animalleague.org.
WHEN: Friday, November 24- Sunday November 26th see below times for individual shelters
WHO: Adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens as available
WHERE: Agoura Animal Care Center
29525 Agoura Road
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Contact: Don Barre (562) 355-0490
Hours: Fri, Sat, Sun 10-5 pm
Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
4275 N Elton Street
Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Contact: Don Barre (562) 355-0490
Hours: 10-5 pm
Burbank Animal Shelter
1150 N Victory Place
Burbank, CA 91502
Contact: Lissette Rojo (818) 335-2093
Hours: 10-5 pm
