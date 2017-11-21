NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND ZAPPOS ‘HOME FOR THE PAWLIDAYZ’ DOG AND CAT ADOPTION EVENT

NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND ZAPPOS FOR GOOD ARE TEAMING UP FOR “HOME FOR THE PAWLIDAYZ” AT AGOURA ANIMAL CARE CENTER, BALDWIN PARK ANIMAL CARE CENTER, AND BURBANK ANIMAL SHELTER

Zappos.com Is Sponsoring FREE Adoptions, For Approved Adopters, at Agoura Animal Care Center, Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, and Burbank Animal Shelter on Friday, November 24th-Sunday, November 26th

WHAT: North Shore Animal League America is joining forces with Zappos for Good, the charitable arm of Zappos.com for “Home for the Pawlidayz,” on Friday, November 24-Sunday, November 26 at Agoura Animal Care Center, Baldwin Park Animal Care Center an Burbank Animal Shelter

Zappos.com is a service company at the core. They are extending their special brand of service to customers in a different way where they will be rescuing both pets and humans and uniting them as best friends. That’s why they will be sponsoring FREE adoptions, for approved adopters, at local area shelters. This means Zappos will cover all qualifying adoption fees for select shelters Friday through Sunday, for both dogs and cats! For more information about the schedule of events go to www.animalleague.org.

WHEN: Friday, November 24- Sunday November 26th see below times for individual shelters

WHO: Adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens as available

WHERE: Agoura Animal Care Center

29525 Agoura Road

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Contact: Don Barre (562) 355-0490

Hours: Fri, Sat, Sun 10-5 pm

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

4275 N Elton Street

Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Contact: Don Barre (562) 355-0490

Hours: 10-5 pm

Burbank Animal Shelter

1150 N Victory Place

Burbank, CA 91502

Contact: Lissette Rojo (818) 335-2093

Hours: 10-5 pm

