BREAKING: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Involved in Shooting in Artesia and Norwalk

Monday Nov. 20,2017, 6:49 p.m.
By Brian Hews
HMG-CN has confirmed there was a Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy involved shooting in Artesia.
Sources have told HMG-CN that Norwalk Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting with a gunshot victim near 162nd and Horst.
Norwalk deputies were searching in Artesia and saw three males running near 167th and Clarkdale.
One of the males pointed a gun at the deputies with the deputies returning fire.
None of the deputies were hurt and it is unknown if any suspect was hit. The S.W.A.T. is on scene.
A large area of Artesia is on lock down.
