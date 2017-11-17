Woman Found Dead This Morning on Campus of Corey Elementary School in Buena Park

Friday, Nov. 17, 2:43 pm

BUENA PARK – Classes were canceled today at a Buena Park Elementary School after a woman’s body was found on campus,

Her death is being called a suicide

BP Police received a phone call, officers went out and found the body about 6 a.m. at Corey Elementary School, Buena Park Lt. Tamra Banks said.

The death was not directly related to the school, police said.

“The Police Department coordinated with the school staff, and they elected to close the school for the day,” Banks said.

BP Police would not realease the name as of publication time.

