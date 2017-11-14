BREAKING: Montebello City Manager Francesca Tucker-Schyler Placed on Involuntary Leave

Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017 3:30 p.m.

By Brian Hews

A source with connections inside Montebello City Hall has told Hews Media Group-Community News that City Manager Francesca Tucker-Schyler has been placed on involuntary leave and has left her office.

The source told HMG-CN, “I have a friend in Human Resources, they told me it started Wednesday Nov. 8, with a closed meeting and that she (Tucker-Schyler) was placed on leave either Friday or Monday.”

HMG-CN called the City for confirmation and was told “someone will call you back.”

HMG-CN also called another source who was at the Wednesday meeting and saw Tucker-Schyler go into a closed session meeting. “She never came out of the meeting,” the source said.

