5 dead after shooting at elementary school in Tehama, Northern California

Five people have been killed, including the shooter, in a mass shooting in a community about 15 miles southwest of Red Bluff.

Undersheriff Phil Johnston with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said the victim toll may rise. He confirmed two children were also shot and wounded, and the shootings happened at seven or more different spots.

Ten shooting victims were taken to various hospitals around the North State: Three to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, two to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and five to Enloe Medical Center in Chico, employees at the hospitals said.

It was not immediately clear whether more victims had been hospitalized.

