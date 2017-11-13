Universal Studios Hollywood’s 13th Annual “Day of Giving” Community Event

Universal Studios Hollywood Kicks-Off the Season of Giving by Offering a Helping Hand to Six Los Angeles-Based Charities as Part of its 13th Annual “Day of Giving” Community Event.

Universal City, California, October 26, 2017 – In support of its 13th annual “Day of Giving” community outreach program, Universal Studios Hollywood inspires hundreds of employee volunteers to help make a difference to six Los Angeles-based non-profit organizations and nearly 300 homeless children on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

The meaningful “Day of Giving” event is a yearly Universal Studios Hollywood tradition designed to connect employees with diverse community organizations, many of which are beneficiaries of the Discover A Star Foundation whose mission is to empower individuals and families to lead more productive and fulfilling lives.

As the events take place throughout the Southland, Universal Studios Hollywood will serve as home base for one of the six locations, hosting Operation School Bell and nearly 300 homeless children.

In support of Operation School Bell, homeless children from over 50 LAUSD elementary schools will be treated to a variety of back to school needs, including new clothing, sneakers and school supplies. The children will enjoy an afternoon of theme park fun, experiencing “The Wizarding World of Harry PotterTM,” “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” and venturing aboard the world-famous Studio Tour.

In tandem with festivities at the park, the day-long event will also deploy hundreds of employee volunteers around Los Angeles to help support community-building efforts at the following organizations: AIDS Project L.A. (APLA), where employees will volunteer at the North Hollywood food pantry and help assemble food bags for clients; Downtown Women’s Center, where volunteers will help prepare brown bag lunches & toiletry kits for their clients in need; Tree People, where employee volunteers will assist with tree care, maintain trails, and remove invasive plants; Union Station Homeless Services where participants will prepare and serve lunch; and Shane’s Inspiration, where employees will take part in a “play date” with special needs children at a nearby Shane’s Inspiration playground.

Supported by Universal Studios Hollywood, Discover A Star Foundation is committed to making a significant impact in local underserved communities by providing grants to deserving non-profit organizations. Originally founded in 1995, Discover A Star’s mission is to provide financial assistance to neighboring nonprofit groups. To date, Discover A Star Foundation has raised over $9 million and provided financial assistance to over 65 non-profit organizations.

