La Palma Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Traffic Collision

Staff Report

On November 11, 2017, at 5:31 a.m., La Palma Officers responded to Walker Street, near the Edison Right-of-Way for an injury traffic collision, involving a pedestrian.

Officers found that a single vehicle traveling northbound, had collided with a pedestrian that was crossing Walker Street in a marked crosswalk. The female pedestrian was transported to a regional trauma center and later pronounced deceased. The regional Serious Traffic Accident Response (S.T.A.R.) team responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation; however, alcohol or drugs are not considered a factor at this time and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The deceased person has been identified as a 64 year-old female resident of Buena Park; however, her full identity is being held, pending notification of the next of kin. Witnesses of the traffic collision are encouraged to contact the La Palma Police Department at (714) 690-3370.

