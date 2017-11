Low Voter Turnout at Polls for ABCUSD School Board, HMG-CN Will Post Real-Time Results

Staff Report

Officials are telling HMG-CN that polling places for the ABCUSD race “have one or two signatures” on the books indicating a probable low voter turnout for school board seats.

HMG-CN will post results immediately after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Area 3

Armin Reyes

Ernie Nishii

Lynda Johnson

Daniel Fierro

Area 6

Olga Rios

Louise Dodsen

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments