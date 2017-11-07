Sample Ad Code _______________________________________ Sample Ad Code _________________________________ _____________________________

ABCUSD Area 3 and 6 Real Time Voting Results

 

 

H. Ernie Nishii
352
Lynda P. Johnson
276
Armin Reyes
201
Daniel G. Fierro
89
Olga Rios
131
Louise Dodson
 101

