At least 20 dead and 30 injured in Texas Baptist church shooting in Sutherland Springs

Picture from the Daily Beast website

At least 20 people were killed and 30 injured in a Texas church shooting Sunday morning, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The alleged shooter is dead, and it appears there is no longer an active threat at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, police told ABC News affiliate KSAT in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.

Read story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments