BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TO CELEBRATE CLUB MEMBERS AND ALUM AT ANNUAL GREAT FUTURES GALA

Actor/ Comedian and Boys & Girls Club Alumnus JB Smoove Set to Emcee

Los Angeles, CA (November 1, 2017) – Boys & Girls Clubs of America will honor Club members and Club alum at their annual Great Futures Gala on November 7, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills. Steve Mosko will chair this annual event which has been held in Los Angeles for more than 27 years. Actor/Comedian and Boys & Girls Club Alumnus JB Smoove will emcee.

There will be a special performance by Tap Factor, joined by Boys & Girls Club members from Huntington Valley who will perform a dance number which focuses on the art of freestyling through a cipher method, helping teens develop music and performance skills, build self-esteem, and explore their own ideas in a safe environment. The 2017-2018 Pacific Region Youth of the Year, Cassidy L., 2016 National Youth of the Year, Jocelyn W. and 2010 National Youth of the Year, Mona D., will speak along with local Club members from Venice, Greater Conejo Valley and Brea, Placentia and Yorba Linda expressing their experiences relating to academic success, good character, citizenship and healthy lifestyles which they’ve accomplished participating in the programs at Boys & Girls Clubs.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (bgca.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country and serve military families in Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at bgca.org/facebook and bgca.org/twitter.

Individual tickets, $1,000; sponsorship packages available. For more information, contact Amber Wright at (213) 725-5501 or [email protected].

