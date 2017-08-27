Gahr Rallies With Three Touchdowns in Span of Four-Plus Minutes, Wears Down Valley Christian

By Loren Kopff

Gahr High football head coach Greg Marshall thought the outcome of his team’s game with visiting Valley Christian High would go the opposite way of last season’s opener. In that game, the Gladiators crushed the host Crusaders 41-14. But the only thing that was the same in last Friday night’s tilt at Hanford Rants Stadium was a Gahr victory.

Trailing 21-3 almost five minutes into the second half, Gahr scored three touchdowns in a span of 4:19 from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth quarter, two of them off turnovers, and the Gladiators came back for a 24-21 victory. The game wasn’t sealed until senior Chris Dupuy missed a 22-yard field goal as time expired.

