LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating at Risk Missing Person, Harold Ross Gray, Lakewood

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Detail are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Harold Ross Gray, an 81 year-old male Black, who was last seen on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at 3:00 a.m., when he walked away from his home on the 20700 block of Norwalk Boulevard, in the city of Lakewood.

It is unknown what the missing person was last seen wearing.

Mr. Gray is described as 5’0″, 100 lbs., baldish gray hair, brown eyes and was unshaven.

Mr. Gray suffers from dementia. His family is very concerned for his safety and is asking the public’s assistance in his safe return.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail, Sergeant Nunez or Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500.

