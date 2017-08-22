3-D Theatricals Presents “Best Musical” Tony Winner Monty Python’s Spamalot

CERRITOS, CA – Spamalot “raises silliness to an art form!” hailed The Sunday Times. Accompanied by a live orchestra, the Tony winner for “Best Musical” makes a run at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) starting Friday, August 18 and 25, 8:00 PM; Saturday, August 19 and 26, 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM; Sunday, August 20 and 27, 2:00 PM; and Thursday, August 24, 7:30 PM.

Tickets, starting at $40, are available at the CCPA Ticket Office, cerritoscenter.com, or by calling (562) 467-8818.

A parody of the King Arthur legend and the world of Broadway, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT is “bloody fantastic. Gorgeously silly!” cheered the New York Post. Based on the 1975 classic comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the musical production debuted on Broadway in 2005 and took the theater world by storm with 14 Tony nominations and a win for “Best Musical of the Year.” The Los Angeles Times raved: “Poking fun is indeed the driving engine of the show.” The New Yorker proclaimed it a “no-holds barred smash hit.”

In their quest for the Holy Grail, King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table assume outrageous accents and encounter beautiful show girls, killer rabbits, and flying cows. The New York Times applauded “the celebration of inanity,” attributing the production’s success to its “shrewd idiocy, artful tackiness and wide-eyed impiety.”

The musical is presented by the award-winning 3-D Theatricals, which has been hailed by the Orange County Register for its “beautiful, impressive staging.” Broadway

World Orange County praised the company’s “eye-popping sets and immensely talented performers.”

For tickets or more information on Spamalot at the CCPA, call (562) 467-8818 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

