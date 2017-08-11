Marine Expeditionary Unit Honors 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway and Pfc. Ruben Velasco

The Marines and Sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Expeditionary Strike Group joined together to honor and remember 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway and Pfc. Ruben Velasco during a moving sunset memorial aboard the Bonhomme Richard, Aug. 9, 2017.

Several speakers remembered Cross, Ordway and Velasco during the memorial, offering their fellow Marines an opportunity to recall shared moments, common aspirations and stories of the three who gave their last full measure of devotion.

Honored by men and women of all ranks for their sacrifice, with a cool sea breeze scented with the memories of times shared, Benjamin, Nathaniel and Ruben are Marines who will never be forgotten. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

