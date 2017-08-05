Cerritos Crime Summary

There were 23 Part I felony crimes reported in Cerritos this past reporting period, resulting in an increase of eight from the previous week. The following is a breakdown of crimes by category: two robberies, one aggravated assault, four residential burglaries, five commercial/other structure burglaries, two grand thefts, two vehicle thefts, and seven vehicle burglaries. Cerritos Station deputies made four felony arrests, 16 misdemeanor arrests, seven warrant arrests, and issued 112 citations. The Sheriff’s dispatch center also received a total of 408 calls for service.

Robbery:

12800 block of Towne Center Drive (07/22 – Evening): The suspects entered the store, while opened for business, carrying bags and proceeded to conceal store merchandise in their bags. The suspects exited the store, passing all the registers, failing to pay for the items. Store loss prevention officers followed the suspects outside. The victim made contact with one of the suspects and attempted to grab the bag he was carrying. The suspect punched the victim and a struggle ensued. The suspect dropped the bag and ran into the parking lot. The other suspect fled in a vehicle leaving the first suspect behind. The first suspect was arrested.

16400 block of Norwalk Boulevard (07/20 – Afternoon): The victim was standing behind the building when he was approached by the suspects. The first suspect punched the victim causing him to fall to the ground. The first suspect tried to grab a bag the victim was holding, while the second suspect tried to take his cellphone out of his pocket. Both attempts were unsuccessful. The first suspect then pulled the victim’s chain from his neck and the second suspect pulled off the cowboy hat he was wearing. Both suspects ran out of view.

Aggravated Assault:

South Street and 605 Freeway (07/21 – Evening): The victim was walking his dog on South Street when he heard a loud popping noise. He realized someone had shot a paintball gun and had struck him in the arm. No suspects were seen by the victim.

Residential Burglary:

19300 block of Stephani Avenue (07/21 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the home by removing the screen off of a rear window. Stolen were valuables.

16800 block of Alexander Avenue (07/18 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

12600 block of Palm Street (07/17-18 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering a front window. A safe was stolen.

17000 block of Leslie Street (06/25-07/18 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

Commercial/Other Structure Burglary:

13300 block of Artesia Boulevard (07/23 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location by shattering the front door. It is unknown what was stolen.

12600 block of Towne Center Drive (07/23 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location by shattering a front window. Flea collars were stolen.

17200 block of De Groot Place (07/21-22 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the detached garage of the home through the garage rollup door that was left open. A bicycle was stolen.

19100 block of Bloomfield Avenue (07/18-19 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the location by shattering the front door. It is unknown what was stolen.

13800 block of Struikman Road (07/16-17 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the location by prying open the rear door. It is unknown what was stolen.

Grand Theft:

12800 block of Towne Center Drive (07/21 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole clothing and shoes from the store.

19900 block of Bloomfield Avenue (07/20 – Evening): The suspects stole tote bags containing various items from the location.

Grand Theft Auto:

10800 block of Artesia Boulevard (07/22 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole a 2008 Honda Odyssey parked in the parking lot.

13400 block of Park Drive (07/19 – Morning): The suspect(s) stole a 1996 Honda Accord parked in the driveway of the residence.

Vehicle Burglary:

12400 block of Eckleson Street (07/17 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered a 2003 Honda Civic, parked in the driveway of the residence, by shattering a window. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

11300 block of South Street (07/22 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2000 Saturn parked in the parking lot and stole an I.D, passport, and radio. It is unknown how entry was made as there were no signs of forced entry.

19700 block of Bloomfield Avenue (07/22 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a Dodge Durango, parked in the parking lot, by shattering a window. A purse was stolen.

19600 block of Alida Avenue (07/16-17 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2015 Mazda 3, parked in the driveway of the residence, by shattering a window. A backpack and speaker were stolen.

239 Los Cerritos Center (07/20 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a 2008 GMC Suburban, parked in the parking lot. The rubber gasket around the window was found torn, but it is unknown what type of tool was used. A third row seat and a child’s safety seat were stolen.

10900 block of Alondra Boulevard (07/21 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a 2006 Chevrolet 3500, parked in the parking lot, by punching the door lock. Stolen were cellphones.

17700 block of Dumont Avenue (07/18 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2008 Mercedes ML350, parked in the parking lot, and stole a purse. It is unknown how entry was made as there were no signs of forced entry.

