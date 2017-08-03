Cerritos City Council Approves 2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budget

City News Services

The Cerritos City Council/Successor Agency approved a $125 million combined financial program for fiscal year 2017-2018 on June 19, 2017 with a surplus position of $618,452. The budget emphasizes public safety, tree trimming, median and parkway maintenance and quality community services and programs. The new fiscal year began on July 1, 2017 and concludes on June 30, 2018.

Capital Improvements

Approximately $12 million has been allocated toward capital improvement projects. Some of the major capital improvement projects include:

• $400,000 for pavement rehabilitation and parking lot improvements at two City parks and Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course

• $230,000 for sidewalk, curb and gutter rehabilitation

• $700,000 for residential street rehabilitation

• $650,000 for Del Amo Boulevard rehabilitation

• $100,000 for structural upgrades and improvements to the City’s three existing water reservoirs

Legislative and Administrative

Legislative and administrative operating expenses outlined in the budget total $2.3 million. This reflects the entire amount required to fund the ongoing operations of the City Council, City Manager, City Attorney and City Clerk.

Community Development

The Community Development Department, which includes advance planning, building and safety, current planning and geographic information systems, was allocated $6 million for its operations.

Public Works

Approximately $18 million has been designated for the Public Works Department, which includes engineering, traffic circulation management, parks maintenance, sewer maintenance, facility maintenance, landscaping, trash collection, recycling and custodial services. Among some of the significant Public Works projects approved were $950,000 for tree trimming and $925,000 for median and parkway maintenance.

Department of Water and Power

The Department of Water and Power includes the City’s water division and the electric utility. The department’s $15.2-million budget will cover items necessary for the operation of the Magnolia Power Plant, Cerritos Electric Utility and water operations, including utility maintenance, power expenses, operational charges and administrative fees.

Community and Safety Services

The Department of Community and Safety Services has been allocated roughly $25.8 million for community participation, recreation services, law enforcement and code enforcement. The Community and Safety Services budget includes funds that will allow the City to continue offering quality community programming at the Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park, in addition to cultural programming, excursion opportunities, sports and fitness programs and recreation classes. Some $14.7 million is budgeted for the ongoing priority of law enforcement and safety services.

Administrative Services

The Department of Administrative Services will receive approximately $16.1 million for its operations, which include communications, finance, human resources, management information systems, support services, water billing and the Cerritos Library. The department’s budget includes costs to maintain the City’s water billing system, provide internal support to other departments and continue to provide valuable amenities and services at the Cerritos Library.

Theater Department

The Theater Department will receive $9.7 million for the operation of the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA). The Theater Department budget encompasses theater administration; business management; marketing and management of the CCPA performances; operations and security; special event services; and ticket office personnel.

Copies of the approved City of Cerritos 2017-2018 Combined Financial Program will be available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk or at the Cerritos Library in mid-August. Questions about the budget should be directed to the Department of Administrative Services at (562) 860-0311.

