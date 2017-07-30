One Man Dead Another Injured in Shooting in Cerritos Riverbed

Two gunmen walked up to two men at a homeless encampment next to the San Gabriel Riverbed in Cerritos and opened fire, wounding one man and killing the other man, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Artesia Boulevard where it meets the riverbed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses reported that the gunmen were two men who appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old.

The first victim, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The second shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released from a hospital.

The suspects ran from the shooting scene in an unknown direction.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the attack to call them at (323) 890-5500.

