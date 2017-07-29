Homicide Investigators Responding to Shooting Death Near Artesia Blvd. and San Gabriel Riverbed in Cerritos

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male Hispanic adult, which occurred on Friday July 28, 2017 at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the area of Artesia Boulevard/San Gabriel Riverbed, Cerritos.

Investigators have learned deputies responded to a “9-1-1” emergency call of a gunshot victim in the San Gabriel River bed north of Artesia Boulevard, in Cerritos. When they arrived they discovered two gunshot victims in a homeless encampment next to the river.

According to witnesses, the suspects, two male Hispanic adults, 30-40 years-old, walked up to the encampment and started shooting at the first victim, a male Hispanic 31 years-old. A second victim, a male Hispanic 21 years-old was also struck by gunfire during the shooting.

The suspects ran from the location, in an unknown direction.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The first victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was treated and released.

The suspects are still outstanding at this time.

There is no additional information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

