Hews Media Group Publisher Brian Hews Appointed to Cerritos’ Economic Development Commission

Staff Report

At last night’s Cerritos City Council meeting, for the second time, Hews Media Group-Community News Publisher Brian Hews was appointed to Cerritos’ Economic Development Commission by councilmember Frank Yokoyama.

Hews was appointed years ago by then Cerritos Mayor Laura Lee.

Hews will serve on the committee with Richard Alegria, Robert Buell, Carmelita Lampino and Riaz Surti.

The Economic Development Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council on the needs of existing businesses and the availability of economic development opportunities and resources. The Commission is responsible for providing input on business retention, business expansion, business marketing issues and technology related issues.

“I run a free community newspaper, one of the few in Califonia that has several major advertisers as customers,” said Hews.

I also have two major advertiser inserts each month, one from ULTA Beauty and the other from Walmart, I know how to market to businesses and how to keep them happy.”

The EDC is the only commission in Cerritos that does not require an appointee to be a Cerritos resident; an appointee only has to own a business in Cerritos.

“I enjoy the Commission, Cerritos is a great City, and the Commission Staff are top-notch professionals that always provide good timely input and advice on the ideas that commissioners put forward. I look forward to working with the Commissioners and the Staff of the EDC and growing the economic base of Cerritos,” said Hews.

Regular meetings of the Economic Development Commission are held at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in February, May, August and November at the City Hall Council Chambers.

