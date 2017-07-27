Norwalk Calls Special Meeting Aug. 3 to Award Trash Hauler Contract

The highly anticipated and controversial Norwalk trash hauling contract will be awarded at a special meeting Aug. 3 at City Hall in Norwalk.

The selection has been surrounded by calls of foul play as exclusively reported by HMG-CN.

The five companies that made the cut were Republic, CR&R, CalMet, NASA, and Commercial Waste.

According to a staff report, Norwalk is currently paying $9,435,000 for the City’s trash services.

Commercial’s bid was the lowest bid at $5,239,000, $4,196,000 less than what the City is paying.

Next was CR&R at $8,481,000, $954,000 less than what the City is currently paying.

Republic was next at $8,605,000, $830,000 less than what the City is currently paying.

CalMet came in at $174,000 less and finally NASA at $102,000.

NASA’s bid was $852,000 more than the lowest reasonable bidder, CR&R.

