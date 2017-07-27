ABCUSD Area 3 Candidate Daniel Fierro Garners Over $30,000 in Donations

By Brian Hews

An examination of ABC Unified School District Trustee Area 3 campaign documents from the Norwalk Registrar Recorders office shows that only one candidate, Daniel Fierro, has submitted evidence of campaign donations.

Current Board Member Lynda Johnson and candidate Armin Reyes have yet to submit documents and are not required to until July 31.

The race for Area 3 is in November.

Fierro took in an impressive $30,454 for the period ending January 1 to June 30, 2017.

The total amount of donors was 95; 91 of those were individual donors averaging $113 each.

Three committees donated to Fierro for a total of $2,600 and one business totaled $1,000

Fierro loaned his own campaign $15,000.

Reyes told HMG-CN he had collected $1,500 and that he loaning his campaign $5,000.

HMG-CN will update when additional reports become available.

