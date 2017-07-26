CCPA ticket sales reach $2 million for 2017-2018 Season

Ticket sales for the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) 2017-2018 Season reached $2 million on July 16. This number equates to approximately 24,000 seats sold and represents 31 percent of ticket sales projections for the 2017-2018 Season. Last year, ticket sales for the 2016-2017 Season reached $2 million on July 26.

For the 2017-2018 Season, the CCPA is presenting more than 100 performances, including Betty White, Steve Tyrell, Neil Sedaka, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Paul Anka, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Smokey Robinson and The Temptations. The Johnny Mathis show is almost sold out and performances by Gladys Knight and The Beach Boys have already sold more than 1,000 tickets each.

This season marks the CCPA’s 25th anniversary since opening on January 13, 1993.

