ARTESIA PUNISHERS TO BE WELL REPRESENTED IN TWO NATIONAL TOURNAMENTS

By Loren Kopff

The end of the travel ball softball season is here and with that comes the final national tournaments that teams will participate in, trying to win one final championship for the 2016-2017 season. The Artesia Punishers will send five teams to the West Coast American Fastpitch Association Nationals in Fontana July 24-30 and two more to the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championships July 22-28. Listed below are rosters of four of the seven teams (the other three were not received as of press time) as well as other information regarding their respective tournament.

ARTESIA PUNISHERS

18 GOLD

Manager: Bob Medina

4. Alexis Lopez

C/3B Los Osos High

8. Casey Moritz

OF Villa Park High/Southwestern University

14. Yamila Evans

P/UT San Marino High/Siena College

15. Kieren Lopez

3B/UT (Bakersfield) Frontier High

17. Allie Udell

OF/P Whittier Christian High/Cerritos College

25. Jessica Carmo

OF/P El Dorado High/Southwestern Oklahoma State University

27. Samantha Mancillas

SS/CF Santa Fe High

32. Jessi Alvarado

1B/RFGahr High

42. Quincy Greenwood

P/1B San Pedro High

43. Sa mantha Ramirez

C/3B Villa Park High/North Carolina A&T University

44. Anessa Quiroz

C San Pedro High

55. Brianna Garrett

P/MI Quartz Hill High/ Siena College

72. Alianna Orduna

3B/1B Villa Park High/Manhattanville College

88. Angie Porcayo

C Bellflower High/Spokane College

Pool play games (all on Field 7 at Fountain Valley Sports Park)

Saturday, July 22, 2:00 a.m. vs. (Las Vegas) Lil Rebels-Gordie

Sunday, July 23, 8:00 a.m. vs. (West Covina) Heybucket

Sunday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. vs. (Oxnard) Ashley Creamer Elite Softball

Monday, July 24-first of double elimination bracket games (bracket to be revealed on July 22)

Monday, July 24, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Opening ceremonies at Huntington Beach Central Park

Tuesday, July 25-second of double elimination bracket games

Friday, July 28, 8:30 a.m. @ Deanna Manning Stadium, Bill Barber Park, Irvine

This is the fifth straight year that Bob Medina has sent a team to the PGF National Championships. After failing to win a playoff bracket game the first three years, the Punishers won their first two games before losing the next two. It marked the first time since 2010 that a Medina-coached Punishers team had won the first two games of a National Championship tournament.

ARTESIA PUNISHERS

18-UNDER

Manager: Armando Canizales

2. Nicoal Magdaleno

OF La Habra High/Cerritos College

3. Samantha Noriega

3B/OF Carson High

6. Aliana Carrazco

2B Paramount High/Cerritos College

7. Kirsten Hernandez

P/1B Lakewood High/La Sierra University

16. DeAndria Lockett

P Hawthorne Math and Science Academy/La Sierra University

20. Nikki Aldecoa

C/1B Bishop Amat High

22. Michelle

P Torrance High

24. Brianna Diaz

1B Torrance High

28. Jocelyn Rodriguez

SS Paramount High

29. Alora Murray

2B/OF Gahr High

35. Amanda Canizales OF/1B Whittier High/California State University, Dominguez Hills

Seini Hala

UT St. Pius-St. Matthias Academy

Pool play games at Jack Bulik Park, Field 7

Tuesday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. vs. (Corona) Southern California Rebels

Wednesday, July 26, 7:00 p.m. vs.(Riverside) Southern California Dynasty-Cusa

Thursday, July 27, 11:15 a.m. vs. (Riverside) Southern California Dynasty-Lilly

Thursday, July 27, 3:15 p.m. vs. (Riverside) Southern California Dynasty-Houchin

Thursday, July 27, 7:05 p.m. vs. (Torrance) South Bay Dynasty

Friday, July 28-double elimination playoff games begin

Armando Canizales moves up from the 16-Under age group where that team finished in fifth place last July in the Triple Crown Sports World Series in Park City, UT. The 18-Under team won the AFA Qualifier last month.

ARTESIA PUNISHERS

16-UNDER

Manager: Vince Gonzales

Jennifer Aguilar

C/3B/UT Santa Fe High

Samantha Andaya OF/2B Long Beach Wilson High

Yasmine Castellanos P/3B/1B California High

Michelle Dominguez

1B/C/ UT Long Beach Wilson High

Sierra DuNah

P/1B San Marino High

Rori Escalante OF/2B/SS Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) High

Robbi Gallegos

C/1B/OF St. Joseph’s (Lakewood) High

Victoria Guerrero SS/3B/2B Downey High

Jaylyn Hernandez

2B/OF Bellflower High

Baylee Ledesma

1B/OF Santa Fe High

Kenia Lira

P/3B/OF Warren High

Clarissa Lockett

P/SS/2BHawthorne Math and Science Academy

Kristina Mendez

OF Artesia High

Dalia Morones SS/2B/UT John Glenn High

Leesa Parral

OF Paramount High

Angelina Perez

P/1B Norwalk High

Samantha Robles C/3B/1BRoosevelt (Eastvale) High

Pool play games at Jack Bulik Field

Tuesday, July 25, 1:00 p.m., Field 6 vs. (Garden Grove) American Pastime-Yslas

Tuesday, July 25, 4:40 p.m., Field 6 vs. (Diamond Bar) Powernet Southern California Hawks

Wednesday, July 26, 6:00 p.m., Field 4 vs. (Concord) Ladyhawks

Friday, July 28, 9:30 a.m., Field 4 vs. Quickturn

Friday, July 28, 1:30 p.m., Field 3 vs. (Ontario) Sudden Impact

Saturday, July 29-double elimination playoff games begin

ARTESIA PUNISHERS

12-UNDER

Manager: Armando Canizales

00. Sydney Martinez RF

1. Shaylin Riddell C/OF

7. Madison Barraza 1B

16. Ashley Sawai P

18. Lilyana Uriarte 1B

19. Elizabeth Alarcon C/INF/OF

23. Chloe Shuff P/INF

24. Jaela Ruiz INF

27. Alexis Duenas C

28. Aryanna Signoretti OF/INF

42. Jessie Lopez SS

77. Jasmin Ochoa 2B

Pool play games at Jack Bulik Park

Tuesday, July 25, 11:10 a.m., Field 2 vs. Corona Angels Red-Perez

Tuesday, July 25, 4:40 p.m., Field 3 vs. Southern California Victory

Wednesday, July 26, 12:30 p.m., Field 4 vs. Firecrackers Eastside

Wednesday, July 26, 4:10 p.m., Field 4 vs. Orange County Elite-Cook

Thursday, July 27, 7:20 p.m., Field 4 vs. Orange County Warriors

Friday, July 28-double elimination playoff games begin

The team qualified for the Nationals by winning an AFA qualifier in Fontana in May

