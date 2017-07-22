ARTESIA PUNISHERS TO BE WELL REPRESENTED IN TWO NATIONAL TOURNAMENTS

- Home
By Loren Kopff
@LorenKopff on Twitter
The end of the travel ball softball season is here and with that comes the final national tournaments that teams will participate in, trying to win one final championship for the 2016-2017 season. The Artesia Punishers will send five teams to the West Coast American Fastpitch Association Nationals in Fontana July 24-30 and two more to the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championships July 22-28. Listed below are rosters of four of the seven teams (the other three were not received as of press time) as well as other information regarding their respective tournament.
ARTESIA PUNISHERS
18 GOLD
Manager: Bob Medina
4. Alexis Lopez
C/3B Los Osos High
8. Casey Moritz
OF Villa Park High/Southwestern University
14. Yamila Evans
P/UT San Marino High/Siena College
15. Kieren Lopez
3B/UT (Bakersfield) Frontier High
17. Allie Udell
OF/P Whittier Christian High/Cerritos College
25. Jessica Carmo
OF/P El Dorado High/Southwestern Oklahoma State University
27. Samantha Mancillas
SS/CF Santa Fe High
32. Jessi Alvarado
1B/RFGahr High
42. Quincy Greenwood
P/1B San Pedro High
43. Sa mantha Ramirez
C/3B Villa Park High/North Carolina A&T University
44. Anessa Quiroz
C San Pedro High
55. Brianna Garrett
P/MI Quartz Hill High/ Siena College
72. Alianna Orduna
3B/1B Villa Park High/Manhattanville College
88. Angie Porcayo
C Bellflower High/Spokane College
Pool play games (all on Field 7 at Fountain Valley Sports Park)
Saturday, July 22, 2:00 a.m. vs. (Las Vegas) Lil Rebels-Gordie
Sunday, July 23, 8:00 a.m. vs. (West Covina) Heybucket
Sunday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. vs. (Oxnard) Ashley Creamer Elite Softball
Monday, July 24-first of double elimination bracket games (bracket to be revealed on July 22)
Monday, July 24, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Opening ceremonies at Huntington Beach Central Park
Tuesday, July 25-second of double elimination bracket games
Friday, July 28, 8:30 a.m. @ Deanna Manning Stadium, Bill Barber Park, Irvine
This is the fifth straight year that Bob Medina has sent a team to the PGF National Championships. After failing to win a playoff bracket game the first three years, the Punishers won their first two games before losing the next two. It marked the first time since 2010 that a Medina-coached Punishers team had won the first two games of a National Championship tournament.
ARTESIA PUNISHERS
18-UNDER
Manager: Armando Canizales
2. Nicoal Magdaleno
OF La Habra High/Cerritos College
3. Samantha Noriega
3B/OF Carson High
6. Aliana Carrazco
2B Paramount High/Cerritos College
7. Kirsten Hernandez
P/1B Lakewood High/La Sierra University
16. DeAndria Lockett
P Hawthorne Math and Science Academy/La Sierra University
20. Nikki Aldecoa
C/1B Bishop Amat High
22. Michelle
P Torrance High
24. Brianna Diaz
1B Torrance High
28. Jocelyn Rodriguez
SS Paramount High
29. Alora Murray
2B/OF Gahr High
35. Amanda Canizales OF/1B Whittier High/California State University, Dominguez Hills
Seini Hala
UT St. Pius-St. Matthias Academy
Pool play games at Jack Bulik Park, Field 7
Tuesday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. vs. (Corona) Southern California Rebels
Wednesday, July 26, 7:00 p.m. vs.(Riverside) Southern California Dynasty-Cusa
Thursday, July 27, 11:15 a.m. vs. (Riverside) Southern California Dynasty-Lilly
Thursday, July 27, 3:15 p.m. vs. (Riverside) Southern California Dynasty-Houchin
Thursday, July 27, 7:05 p.m. vs. (Torrance) South Bay Dynasty
Friday, July 28-double elimination playoff games begin
Armando Canizales moves up from the 16-Under age group where that team finished in fifth place last July in the Triple Crown Sports World Series in Park City, UT. The 18-Under team won the AFA Qualifier last month.
ARTESIA PUNISHERS
16-UNDER
Manager: Vince Gonzales
Jennifer Aguilar
C/3B/UT Santa Fe High
Samantha Andaya OF/2B Long Beach Wilson High
Yasmine Castellanos P/3B/1B California High
Michelle Dominguez
1B/C/ UT Long Beach Wilson High
Sierra DuNah
P/1B San Marino High
Rori Escalante OF/2B/SS Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) High
Robbi Gallegos
C/1B/OF St. Joseph’s (Lakewood) High
Victoria Guerrero SS/3B/2B Downey High
Jaylyn Hernandez
2B/OF Bellflower High
Baylee Ledesma
1B/OF Santa Fe High
Kenia Lira
P/3B/OF Warren High
Clarissa Lockett
P/SS/2BHawthorne Math and Science Academy
Kristina Mendez
OF Artesia High
Dalia Morones SS/2B/UT John Glenn High
Leesa Parral
OF Paramount High
Angelina Perez
P/1B Norwalk High
Samantha Robles C/3B/1BRoosevelt (Eastvale) High
Pool play games at Jack Bulik Field
Tuesday, July 25, 1:00 p.m., Field 6 vs. (Garden Grove) American Pastime-Yslas
Tuesday, July 25, 4:40 p.m., Field 6 vs. (Diamond Bar) Powernet Southern California Hawks
Wednesday, July 26, 6:00 p.m., Field 4 vs. (Concord) Ladyhawks
Friday, July 28, 9:30 a.m., Field 4 vs. Quickturn
Friday, July 28, 1:30 p.m., Field 3 vs. (Ontario) Sudden Impact
Saturday, July 29-double elimination playoff games begin
ARTESIA PUNISHERS
12-UNDER
Manager: Armando Canizales
00. Sydney Martinez RF
1. Shaylin Riddell C/OF
7. Madison Barraza 1B
16. Ashley Sawai P
18. Lilyana Uriarte 1B
19. Elizabeth Alarcon C/INF/OF
23. Chloe Shuff P/INF
24. Jaela Ruiz INF
27. Alexis Duenas C
28. Aryanna Signoretti OF/INF
42. Jessie Lopez SS
77. Jasmin Ochoa 2B
Pool play games at Jack Bulik Park
Tuesday, July 25, 11:10 a.m., Field 2 vs. Corona Angels Red-Perez
Tuesday, July 25, 4:40 p.m., Field 3 vs. Southern California Victory
Wednesday, July 26, 12:30 p.m., Field 4 vs. Firecrackers Eastside
Wednesday, July 26, 4:10 p.m., Field 4 vs. Orange County Elite-Cook
Thursday, July 27, 7:20 p.m., Field 4 vs. Orange County Warriors
Friday, July 28-double elimination playoff games begin
The team qualified for the Nationals by winning an AFA qualifier in Fontana in May
