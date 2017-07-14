La MIrada Crime Summary July 3, 2017 – July 9, 2017

Notable Arrests

• 2 suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

Robbery

• A daytime attempted robbery was reported on the 12700 Valley View Ave. No items were taken and no injuries were sustained during incident.

Residential Burglary

• An early morning burglary was reported on the 14100 block of Angell St. No items were reported stolen.

• A vacant location was burglarized on the 15000 block of San Feliciano Dr. No items were reported stolen.

• A daytime theft of a power washer and air compressor were reported on the 12700 block of Oxford Dr.

Vehicle Burglary

• An evening burglary was reported on the 13800 block of La Mirada Blvd. The exact loss is yet to be determined.

• A late night burglary was reported on the 15800 block of Alicante Rd.

• An evening window smash burglary was reported on the 14200 block of La Pluma Dr. A purse was stolen.

• A briefcase and wallet were reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 14000 block of Santa Barbara St.

Grand Theft Auto

• A stolen semi-truck stolen on the 14400 block of Industry Cir.

• A sedan was reported stolen on the 12900 block of Woodridge Ave.

• A cargo trailer was reported stolen on the 14500 block of Industry Cir.

