La MIrada Crime Summary July 3, 2017 – July 9, 2017

Notable Arrests
• 2 suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
Robbery
• A daytime attempted robbery was reported on the 12700 Valley View Ave. No items were taken and no injuries were sustained during incident.
Residential Burglary
• An early morning burglary was reported on the 14100 block of Angell St. No items were reported stolen.
• A vacant location was burglarized on the 15000 block of San Feliciano Dr. No items were reported stolen.
• A daytime theft of a power washer and air compressor were reported on the 12700 block of Oxford Dr.
Vehicle Burglary
• An evening burglary was reported on the 13800 block of La Mirada Blvd. The exact loss is yet to be determined.
• A late night burglary was reported on the 15800 block of Alicante Rd.
• An evening window smash burglary was reported on the 14200 block of La Pluma Dr. A purse was stolen.
• A briefcase and wallet were reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 14000 block of Santa Barbara St.
Grand Theft Auto
• A stolen semi-truck stolen on the 14400 block of Industry Cir.
• A sedan was reported stolen on the 12900 block of Woodridge Ave.
• A cargo trailer was reported stolen on the 14500 block of Industry Cir.
