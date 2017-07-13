Hawaiian Gardens Resident Patrick Quinten Green Jailed in Oregon, Accused of Having Sex With a Minor

From KTVZ.COM

BEND, Ore. – A 20-year-old Southern California man was arrested in Bend on several charges Tuesday, accused of traveling to Bend to meet and have sex with a 14-year-old Bend girl at a local motel, police reported Wednesday.

Police were notified by the teen girl’s mother that her daughter was at the Bend Value Inn with a 20-year-old man on Tuesday, said Sgt. Juli McConkey.

Officers went to the motel and met with the teen and her mother, McConkey said. The 14-year-old disclosed that the man, later identified as Patrick Quinten Green, 20, of Hawaiian Gardens, California, had taken a bus from Long Beach to meet her for sexual intercourse, arriving in Bend on Monday, the sergeant said.

Green and the teen said they had met on social media apps and had been texting and sending photos to each other for just over a month, the officer said.

Green admitted knowing she was under the age of 18 and admitted having sex with her in the motel room, McConkey said. He allegedly told police he visited Bend to do some sightseeing and to meet the teen for sex.

The girl’s mother said she’d never seen or spoken to the man, and did not consent for her daughter to be with him.

Green was arrested and booked into the Deschutes County Jail early Wednesday on charges of using a child in a display of sexual conduct, possession of pornographic material involving a child, first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, online sexual corruption of a child, third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree sodomy. His bail totaled $115,000, jail records showed.

“The Bend Police want to warn parents and guardians to monitor their children’s cellphone apps and know who they are conversing with online,” McConkey wrote in a news release.

“It is also suggested that parents and guardians verify with their children where they are going and who they are going to be with, in order to keep them safe,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments