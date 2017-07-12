LONG-TIME LAKEWOOD CITY MANAGER HOWARD CHAMBERS RETIRES

By Tammye McDuff

Long time Lakewood City Manager, Howard Chambers will be retiring from his post at the end of July 2017.

“I grew up in Lakewood, I’ve had a great career here, and I continue to love this community,” said Chambers.

“But I’m ready at this point in my life to relax and uncouple a bit from the stresses and strains of government service.”

Appointed as Lakewood’s Chief Executive Officer in June 1976, Chambers is the longest serving City Manager for a single city in California.

At 72 years young, he has given 41 years of service in the top staff position for the city, “I had a two-week vacation recently that really drove home the point that it is time to hang up my hat, so to speak.”

“I’ve been blessed,” said Chambers, “Lakewood’s city councils have governed our community with stability for many years.

They continually act in the best interest of the community and stay focused on what’s most important.”

Chambers adds that he is confident that his successor will be equally blessed, adding “I’ll do everything in my power to assist in the recruitment and mentoring of a new city manager to make this a seamless transition.”

With the foundation of being a well-run city that is in good financial shape, Chambers does not anticipate any difficulty recruiting a replacement.

“Howard’s impact on Lakewood over four decades has been enormous,” said Mayor Diane DuBois, “He is one of Lakewood’s original ‘kids’ who grew up here during the 1950’s and the founding of Lakewood,” said DuBois.

The Mayor also adds that it has been a comfort to the Council and residents to have Chambers as a bridge from the city’s past, present and future.

“His experience all these years as a connection from the humble beginnings of Lakewood to has ensured that our city will continue to be a great place to call home.”

One of Chambers best attributes has been putting together a strong team of city staff, including top managers and supervisors.

Even though Chambers is leaving, he has built a well trained team with strong ethics, fiscal responsibility and customer service.

The city council is currently interviewing candidates.

A dinner will be held July 31st to bid farewell to Chambers.

The event is opened to the public and for those interested in purchasing a ticket can contact city staff member Barbara Di Iorio at 562-866-9771, extension 2401, or [email protected] or use the online order form at www.lakewoodcity.org/howardretirement.

“After 41 years at the top, and a total of 50 years of full-time work, Howard definitely deserves some relaxing retirement years,” said DuBois.

