THREE ABC MIDDLE SCHOOLS HONORED BY THE NATIONAL FORUM “SCHOOLS TO WATCH”

On June 23-24, three ABCUSD middle schools were honored at the National Forum Schools to Watch Celebration in Washington, D.C. The National Forum Schools to Watch Initiative uses a competitive, rigorous review process to identify high performing, high impact middle schools so that all middle schools may have models of real world success. Haskell MS was one of 52 new national model middle schools that have been identified nationwide as a 2017 “Schools to Watch”. Each of the schools selected not only met rigorous process standards, but also showed significant improvement on student achievement. In addition, Carmenita MS and Tetzlaff MS were redesignated as a 2017 Schools to Watch at the National Forum and honored in Washington, D.C.

Attending the 2017 Schools to Watch Celebration and Conference at the Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C. were President of the ABC Board of Education Chris Apodaca; Superintendent-Dr. Mary Sieu; Haskell Principal-Camille Lewis; Dean Jose Torices; Teacher Eric Gutierrez; Carmenita Principal Robert Castillo; Dean Deborah McGeary; Teachers Yu-Fen Chiang-Harris; Long Hua; Jamie Melton; Tetzlaff Principal Kester Song and Dean Michael Hamamura. Each new school honoree received a beautiful crystal plaque for their three year designation as a “Schools to Watch”. The teams from Carmenita MS and Tetzlaff MS also received a plaque as a redesignated Schools to Watch.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu noted this year marks the first time that all five middle schools in ABCUSD have been selected as Schools to Watch/National Model Middle Schools. “It gives us great pride to have all our middle schools selected as National Model Middle Schools in the country. They are each unique in preparing students to be lifelong learners ready for college, career and citizenship.”

