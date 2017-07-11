CAR SHOW AT ROSEWOOD’S RESTAURANT IN CERRITOS DRAWS MANY CLASSICS

- Home
By Tammye McDuff
The first Saturday of every month over a hundred beautifully kept and restored vehicles can be found in the parking lot at Rosewood Family Restaurant, showing pre ‘78 American Street Rods and traditional classic cars.
The car show has been going for the past four years. Hosted by Bill and Anna Pearson and their friend Roger Gardner, they requested permission from the restaurant, partly due to the location and they liked the food and shade trees. “We have been hosting car shows for about seven years,” notes Bill Pearson, “We had to transfer to the Rosewood as our previous location had a change in management and we were displaced.”
“My husband and I, with the help of our friend Roger enjoy hosting the car show,” adds Anna, “We meet so many friendly people with interesting and beautiful cars.”
The most recent show was held Saturday, July 1, 2017, awarding ten trophies with Best of Show going to Mark DeDubovay of Huntington Beach for his 1938 Tribute Buick concept car.
Top Ten Awards:
You can’t find them on FaceBook yet, but if you would like more information or would like to participate contact the Pearson’s at 562-925-7724.
