CAR SHOW AT ROSEWOOD’S RESTAURANT IN CERRITOS DRAWS MANY CLASSICS

By Tammye McDuff

The first Saturday of every month over a hundred beautifully kept and restored vehicles can be found in the parking lot at Rosewood Family Restaurant, showing pre ‘78 American Street Rods and traditional classic cars.

The car show has been going for the past four years. Hosted by Bill and Anna Pearson and their friend Roger Gardner, they requested permission from the restaurant, partly due to the location and they liked the food and shade trees. “We have been hosting car shows for about seven years,” notes Bill Pearson, “We had to transfer to the Rosewood as our previous location had a change in management and we were displaced.”

“My husband and I, with the help of our friend Roger enjoy hosting the car show,” adds Anna, “We meet so many friendly people with interesting and beautiful cars.”

The most recent show was held Saturday, July 1, 2017, awarding ten trophies with Best of Show going to Mark DeDubovay of Huntington Beach for his 1938 Tribute Buick concept car.

Top Ten Awards:

Bryan Glidewell – Cerritos – 1967 Pontiac Lemans Convertible

Herb Campbell – Garden Grove – 1966 Chevy Nova SS

Mike McClung – Rancho Pallas Verdes – 1934 Ford Coupe

Joe Tannerbauer – Torrance – 1940 Oldsmobile Sedan

Mike McNerney – Lakewood – 1927 Ford Model T

Bob Carter – Whittier – 1958 Chevy Impala

Wayne Sterling – Hawthorne – 1930 Ford Coupe Model A

David Rosa – Norwalk – 1956 Chevy Nomad

Steve Thomas – Stanton – 1965 Ford Fairlane

Joe Slocum – Rossmoor – 1974 Chevy Vega

You can’t find them on FaceBook yet, but if you would like more information or would like to participate contact the Pearson’s at 562-925-7724.

