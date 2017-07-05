Homicide Detectives Assist Bell Gardens PD with Death Investigation, 6200 blk Lanto St., Bell Gardens

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to the 6200 block of Lanto Street, Bell Gardens, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition.

There is no further information at this time, and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

