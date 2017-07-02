OUR PRESIDENT: Trump Tweets Video of Himself Condoning Violence Against the Media

President Donald Trump took his self-declared war against the media in general, and CNN in particular, to a disturbingly childish place on Sunday morning as he tweeted a video showing him body-slamming, choking, and just generally beating up someone with the CNN logo superimposed on his head. The video was a crude edit from a 2007 Trump appearance at a World Wrestling Entertainment event and it had been recently posted on infamous pro-Trump subreddit The Donald. The person whose face is covered by the CNN logo in the edited video is WWE Chairman Vince McMahon (his wife, Linda, is head of the Small Business Administration).

