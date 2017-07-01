Woman Killed in Shooting, Man Injured on Soteau Dr. in Whittier

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are responding to the 13900 block of Soteau Drive, Whittier, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a female adult and injuries to a male adult.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the male adult was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), ), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

