LASD Homicide Assisting Montebello PD in Officer Involved Shooting, Suspect Wounded on Telegraph Road

LOCATION: 7700 block of Telegraph Road, Montebello

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are en route to the 7700 block of Telegraph Road, Montebello, to assist Montebello Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding an Officer Involved Shooting where the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no additional information available and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Or if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app for FREE or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

