Cerritos High School Teacher TRAC Pathway

June 14, 2017, 5:05 p.m.

California is expecting a significant shortfall of teachers in the near future. In an effort to expand its support of the development of highly qualified, talented teachers, Cerritos High School (CHS) offers its students a Teacher TRAC Pathway Program. Under the direction of teacher Laura Rheaume, CHS juniors and seniors learn about educational issues, learning theory, and teaching methodology in their classes and then apply what they learn in real teaching situations.

CHS students volunteer at Sonshine Preschool’s Fall Festival, tutor Elliott Elementary students in grades K­6 two days a week, and host hands­on workshops for Special Education students at Cerritos High School. In addition, they present lessons to CHS classes and engage in various diverse, educational activities.

CHS students have even more opportunities to develop professional skills as they join the California and national chapters of Educator’s Rising (previously Future Teachers of America).

Juniors utilize Project Tomorrow’s Youth Teach 2 Learn curriculum, in which students design lessons and teach them to local elementary students. Seniors will earn college credit for two Cerritos College Teacher TRAC classes: Introduction to Teaching and Technology in Education. This powerful program gives CHS students the opportunity to begin their teacher training at CHS, continue at Cerritos College as Teacher TRAC students, and complete their education at CSULB, earning a degree and a teaching credential by the end of four years.

Many Teacher Pathway students at Cerritos High School are planning on bringing their talents back home by applying to ABCUSD as new teachers. Their commitment to the community begins at CHS and extends into future classrooms throughout the district!

According to Superintendent, Dr. Mary Sieu, “The District has shown its commitment to the students and to the Teacher TRAC Pathway by guaranteeing an interview to the students who successfully complete the program. Many of the current teachers are products of ABCUSD. We would welcome them back to begin their career in an outstanding District. We’re fortunate that a pipeline of future teachers begins with this high school program.”

