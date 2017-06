Golden State Warriors Tell White House and Donald Trump to ‘F$%^ OFF!’

In a stinging rebuke, fresh after winning the world championship the Golden State Warriors have informed the White House that they will not visit embattled President Donald Trump.

The Warriors’ slam of the White House’s invitation is just like several New England Patriots who said no thanks to the Trump White House.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments