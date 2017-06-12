Metro to Begin Public Scoping Meetings This Thursday for the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will hold public scoping meetings June 15, 20, 21 and 24 to initiate environmental studies for the West Santa Ana Branch (WSAB) Transit Corridor, a new 20-mile light rail transit line that would connect downtown Los Angeles to southeast L.A. County, serving the cities and communities of Arts District, Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, unincorporated Florence-Graham, Vernon, Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Cerritos and Artesia.

Public scoping meetings are an important step in the preparation of a draft environmental impact statement/environmental impact report (EIS/EIR), required by state and federal law and provide opportunities for the public to learn more about the project alternatives and submit ideas. An extended public scoping comment period will run through Aug. 4.

Attend any of the meetings to learn more about this project and provide input on the proposed project alternatives. Content provided at the meetings will be identical. Presentations will begin 30 minutes after the indicated start time, followed by public comments. Those unable to attend can view the presentations via a live stream at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at tinyurl.com/metroWSAB.

The four meetings will take place in:

Bellflower: Thursday, June 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at T. Mayne Thompson Park, 14001 S. Bellflower Blvd., Bellflower, CA 90706 (With Spanish interpreter)

South Gate: Tuesday, June 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at South Gate Girls Club House, 4940 Southern Ave, South Gate, CA 90280 (With Spanish interpreter and a live webcast)

Downtown Los Angeles: Wednesday, June 21, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (businesses) and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (general public) at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 (With Japanese and Spanish interpreters)

Huntington Park: Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255 (With Spanish interpreter)

Written comments may be submitted at the meetings or to: Fanny Pan, Metro Project Manager, One Gateway Plaza, M/S 99-22-4, Los Angeles, CA 90012. For more information go to[email protected] or metro.net/wsab.

About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is unique among the nation’s transportation agencies. Created in 1993, Metro is a multimodal transportation agency that transports about 1.3 million passengers daily on a fleet of 2,200 clean air buses and six rail lines. The agency also oversees bus, rail, highway and other mobility-related building projects and leads transportation planning and programming for Los Angeles County.

