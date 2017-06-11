Reflecting on the 2016-17 School Year

By Dr. Mary Sieu, ABCUSD Superintendent

It’s difficult to imagine that our school year in the ABC Unified School District will soon come to a close on June 15, 2017. There were many highlights during the 2016-17 school year including the celebration of four secondary schools selected as California Gold Ribbon Schools, the designation of 16 schools as Honor Roll Schools by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, and the selection of Haskell MS as a CA Schools to Watch/National Model Middle Schools. All five of our middle schools in ABCUSD are now CA Schools to Watch/National Model Middle Schools. Four out of our four comprehensive high schools (Artesia HS, Cerritos HS, Gahr HS, Whitney HS) are CA Gold Ribbon Schools.

Being selected as State ACSA Superintendent of the Year for 2017 was an enormous honor that I will cherish with great gratitude. I’m privileged to be able to work for ABCUSD and the wonderful school communities we serve. It’s clearly the collective work of all the professionals I work with that has resulted in this recognition.

Our District’s graduation rate for our four comprehensive high schools is now 98%. In the mid-year report, our attendance rate has been maintained at 97%. The District’s expulsion rate is still zero after five years.

The Facilities Ad Hoc Board Advisory Committee has been working diligently to review the facilities needs of the District. Teams from the Committee have visited schools to determine their specific needs. Progress reports have been provided to the Board of Education throughout the year. A consultant has been hired to work with the Committee to develop the final report to the Board.

We’ve been fortunate to have the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) as the driving force behind many of the supplemental services and programs in the District to address the State’s and District priorities. Here is a recap of some of these efforts:

We purchased new English language arts materials that are aligned with the California State Standards for all elementary and secondary schools.

We increased access to Advanced Placement Courses by providing bridge programs during the summer as well as support during the school year.

The Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Program has been implemented in all middle and high schools. The AVID Program has been expanded to several elementary schools beginning next year.

We increased the use of schoolwide positive behavioral support systems across the District including the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support Program at 19 campuses.

The 1 st Districtwide College Fair was held with over a thousand students and their families attending.

The 2nd College and Career Forum with higher education and industry sectors was convened. The Education Business RoundTable with our local Chamber of Commerce partners was held to better prepare our students for the workforce.

The Science, Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Program and activities have been expanded to all 19 elementary schools.

The LCAP is a planning document that has been revised and modified over the past three years. We thank all those involved with providing input towards next year’s LCAP at the District and at our local school sites. The LCAP is available on the District’s website at: www.abcusd.us.

Finally, congratulations to all our graduates in the Class of 2017! We wish them the best as they begin their postsecondary options.

