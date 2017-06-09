Weekend Closures on SR-91 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project – ARTESIA, CERRITOS, AND BUENA PARK

– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close several ramps and lanes on both directions of Artesia Freeway (SR-91), for a pavement rehabilitation project.

The closures will occur at the following locations:

Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, June 11 at 11 a.m. – Eastbound SR-91 Norwalk off-ramp and Pioneer Boulevard on-ramp.

– Eastbound SR-91 Norwalk off-ramp and Pioneer Boulevard on-ramp. Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m. – Eastbound SR-91 Pioneer Boulevard off-ramp.

– Eastbound SR-91 Pioneer Boulevard off-ramp. Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 12 at 5 a.m. – Westbound SR-91 Carmenita Road off-ramp.

– Westbound SR-91 Carmenita Road off-ramp. Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. to Monday, June 12 at 5 a.m. – Up to two lanes on westbound SR-91 will close from Orangethorpe Avenue to Carmenita Road. During the lane closures, the carpool lane will be considered a regular lane.

Plan ahead and use Caltrans quickmaps for real time freeway traffic information: quickmap.dot.ca.gov

Changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of construction activities and closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead, and use alternate routes. USS Cal Builders, Inc. is the contractor on this 16.5 million project which began in June 2016 and is expected to be completed in summer of 2017. Once the project is completed, the new surface will provide a smoother drive for motorists and minimize the need for further ramp closures. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be work Zone Alert.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments