State Route 2/Angeles Crest Highway Closed Due to Sinkhole

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST—The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) today announced that due to a large sinkhole on eastbound State Route 2/Angeles Crest Highway west of the Grassy Hollow Visitors Center the route will remain closed until emergency repairs can be completed. The void under the pavement is ten-feet deep and may encroach into the westbound lanes, so for safety purposes the entire section is closed.

This is an curvy, mountainous road that is popular with outdoor recreationalists, and it is normally closed during the winter between Grassy Hollow Visitors Center and State Route 39. This is the section that is now closed using the winter gates. No one is to enter the area.

Caltrans is securing a contractor for emergency repairs, which will most likely involve shoring up the walls, repairing 200-feet of drain pipe, filling the void and repaving. Once a contractor is in place, it may take up to 30 days before the route can be re-opened. Motorists and recreationalists need to avoid the area and use alternate routes. There will be heavy equipment moving on this two-lane, rural route. Caltrans reminds everyone to Be Work Zone Alert.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments