May 29-June 4, 2017 La Mirada Crime Summary
Notable Arrests
- 11 suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations
- A female suspect was arrested for DUI at the intersection of La Mirada Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave.
- A male suspect was arrested for DUI at the intersection of Imperial Hwy. and Duffield Ave.
- A male suspect was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of burglary tools. Shaved keys were recovered.
Robbery
- A daytime robbery occurred on the 12800 block of La Mirada Blvd. The suspect struggled in attempting to flee with merchandise, no injuries were sustained during incident and the suspect was arrested.
Residential Burglary
- A daytime burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Mansa Dr. A wallet, cash and keys were stolen.
- An overnight burglary was reported on the 15900 block of Formby Dr. The exact loss is yet to be determined.
- A daytime burglary was reported on the 14900 block of Greenworth Dr.
Vehicle Burglary
- A purse was reported stolen during a late night window-smash burglary on the 12000 block of Ocaso Ave.
- An overnight theft of a backpack was reported on the 12800 block of Spindlewood Dr.
- Cash and gift cards were reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 14700 block of Richvale Dr.
Grand Theft
- A victim was defrauded out of cash during an internet scam on the 15100 block of Mottley Dr.
Grand Theft Auto
- A van was reported stolen from the 14800 block of Mansa Dr.
