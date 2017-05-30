2017 PIH Health Foundation Gala Raises More Than $420,000

Proceeds to Fund Hospice Care Program

Whittier, Calif. (May 26, 2017) – , hosted its 2017 PIH Health Foundation Gala on Saturday, April 29 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa. This year's event titled, "Shining Star" hosted more than 650 guests and raised more than $420,000 dollars to support the PIH Health Hospice program.

“Outstanding end-of-life care is extremely important to patients, their family members and caregivers, and reflects the comprehensive nature of the care provided at PIH Health, says Shelly Necke, vice president of Post-Acute Services at PIH Health. “Hospice care enriches the quality of life for our patients with life-limiting illnesses.”

Funds raised will assist PIH Health to redesign and update its Hospice Houses, Rose and Dove, so that patients can be more comfortable in their end-of-life stages. PIH Health aims to create private rooms in its Rose House so that families can have privacy with loved ones. The redesign will also move nursing stations in closer proximity to patient rooms to provide enhanced care. To create a beautiful and peaceful environment, PIH Health will also install new furniture, refresh paint and décor in both Hospice Houses. All of this will help provide greater care in a tranquil and serene space.

The gala is the largest annual fundraiser held in support of PIH Health. The event included a silent and live auction featuring world-class entertainment from West Coast Music. During the lively auctions, attendees outbid one another for prizes, including The Ultimate Hamilton Experience in New York City and a Bruno Mars 24 Karat Party Package.

“ The philanthropic support we receive from our generous donors that make it possible to extend our level of patient care,” added PIH Health Foundation vice president, Amy Fitzgerald.”