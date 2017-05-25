LASD Serves Search Warrant at Missing 5 Year Old Aramazd Andressian Jr’s Grandmother’s Home in Montebello

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, at approximately 9:00 am, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators responded to a residence located on the 500 block of North Via Val Verde, Montebello, to execute a search warrant at the residence of the mother of Aramazd Andressian Sr.

Investigators seized various items of evidence in their efforts.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. is a five-year-old male White who was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2017, when he was in the custody of his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. is described weighing 55 lbs, having brown hair, and brown eyes.

The father was driving a 2004 Gray BMW 4 door, California license plate 5FIL646. The father was initially detained and has been released from police custody, but the whereabouts of the missing child are unknown.

This has been an on-going investigation since the disappearance of five-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr.

Please help us bring Aramazd home. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aramazd Andressian Jr., or if you know anything about his disappearance, please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

