La Mirada Crime Summary May 15, 2017 – May 21, 2017

Notable Arrests

• 4 suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

• A male suspect was arrested for possession of narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, and vandalism tools at Imperial Hwy. and La Mirada Blvd.

• A male suspect was arrested for possession of burglary tools on the 12800 block of La Mirada Blvd.

Aggravated Assault

• A suspect pointed a handgun at two victims on the 13800 block of Bora Dr. No injuries were sustained during incident.

Other Structure Burglary

• An early morning burglary was reported on the 15000 block of La Mirada Blvd. A safe was reported stolen from the location.

• An early morning window-smash burglary was reported on the 15300 block of La Mirada Blvd. Cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets were reported stolen.

Grand Theft

• Tools were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 14800 block of Fairvilla Dr.

Grand Theft Auto

• A truck was stolen on the 14400 block of Alondra Blvd.

