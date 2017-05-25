CERRITOS SHERIFF’S STATION Weekly Crime Summary

May 8 – 14, 2017

There were 26 Part I felony crimes reported in Cerritos this past reporting period, resulting in a decrease of 20 from the previous week. The following is a breakdown of crimes by category: two robberies, seven residential burglaries, six commercial/other structure burglaries, four grand thefts, three vehicle thefts, and four vehicle burglaries. Cerritos Station deputies made six felony arrests, eight misdemeanor arrests, two warrant arrests, and issued 78 citations. The Sheriff’s dispatch center also received a total of 338 calls for service.

Robbery:

17200 block of Bloomfield Avenue (05/12 – Evening): The victim pulled into the gas station because he was going to buy car parts from someone who had placed an advertisement. As the victim parked his car, the suspect approached the driver’s side door and opened it. The suspect ordered the victim out of the car. The victim was able to close the door and lock it. The suspect continued pulling on the door handle. The victim was able to drive away.

17200 block of Bloomfield Avenue (05/11 – Morning): The suspect entered the location, stood in front of the glass window, raised his sweatshirt, exposed the butt of a gun and told the cashier to give him all the money in the register. The cashier backed away from the glass and locked himself in the back office and dialed 911. The suspect left without receiving any money.

Residential Burglary:

13100 block of Bigelow Street (05/12 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the home via a side window. It is unknown how the window was open or if anything was stolen.

13400 block of Andy Street (05/12 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding glass door. Stolen was a camera.

13200 block of Essex Place (05/12 – Day): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

12300 block of 185th Street (05/09 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the home by shattering the rear sliding door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

17200 block of Stark Avenue (05/08 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the attached garage of the home using the garage remote found in the vehicle parked in the driveway. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

17200 block of Cortner Avenue (05/08 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the attached garage of the home using the garage remote found in the vehicle parked in the driveway. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

17100 block of Cortner Avenue (05/08 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the attached garage of the home using the garage remote found in the vehicle parked in the driveway. Nothing appeared to be stolen.

Commercial/Other Structure Burglary:

12700 block of Towne Center Drive (05/13-14 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the location by using a key. Stolen was U.S currency.

13200 block of South Street (05/12 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location by prying the lock on the front door. It is currently unknown if anything was stolen.

18800 block of San Gabriel Avenue (05/11 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location and stole the brass fittings from the toilets.

12500 block of South Street (05/10-11 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered the location by shattering the front door. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

10700 block of Artesia Boulevard (05/08 – Morning): The suspect(s) entered the location by shattering the front window. Stolen was U.S currency.

11900 block of Bingham Street (05/05-08 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the location by kicking in the exterior garage door. Nothing appeared to be stolen.

Grand Theft:

12900 block of Park Plaza Drive (05/10 – Afternoon): The suspects entered the store while opened for business and stole a Roomba and scooter.

12800 block of Cantrece Street (05/10 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) stole a package containing an electronic device from the front porch of the location.

12600 block of Artesia Boulevard (05/05-07 – Unknown): The suspect(s) entered the business and stole tools.

12700 block of Alchester Street (04/26 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole tools and specialty machines from an unlocked vehicle.

Grand Theft Auto:

12400 block of Rancho Vista Drive (05/14 – Day): The suspect(s) stole a 1994 Honda Accord from the location.

12700 block of Center Court Drive (05/08 – Evening): The suspect(s) stole a 1989 Toyota Camry from the location.

17500 block of Gerritt Avenue (05/06-10 – Unknown): The suspect(s) attempted to steal a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 from the residence.

Vehicle Burglary:

20100 block of Bader Circle (05/12-13 – Overnight): The suspect(s) entered a 2017 Audi LX parked at the residence by shattering the window. Stolen was an electronic device and keys.

10800 block of Alondra Boulevard (05/12 – Afternoon): The suspect(s) entered a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the parking lot by punching the door lock. Stolen was a wallet.

19700 block of Bloomfield Avenue (05/11 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2016 Honda CRV parked in the parking lot by shattering the window. Stolen was a wallet.

12300 block of Droxford Circle (05/10 – Evening): The suspect(s) entered a 2005 Ford F150 parked at the residence and stole tools. It is unknown how entry was made.

Simple Prevention Tips

Many burglary cases involve the criminal going from house to house looking for unlocked doors or windows. Often the criminal will knock on the door of a residence to see if anyone is home. If someone answers they will ask for a person, pretending as if they have come to the wrong residence. In order to make you and your home less of a target, please keep in mind the following:

Keep all doors and windows locked, even if you are at home or will only be gone a short time.

Make your home look occupied. Leave lights on when you go out and if you are going to be away for a length of time, connect some lamps and a radio to automatic timers to turn them on in the evening and off during the day.

Install motion sensor lighting around your home, especially at entrances.

Keep your garage door closed and locked, even when home. If you do leave your garage door open and it is an attached garage – lock the door into the house.

Secure your vehicle and do not leave the garage door opener in your vehicle.

Keep a list of your valuables, including the serial numbers and unique characteristics.

Be alert to persons going from house to house, looking in windows or knocking on doors. Report suspicious persons immediately. Make note of the person’s physical description, clothing, tattoos or other distinguishing characteristics.

Beware of burglars posing as solicitors.

Keep all entrances to your residence well-lit and maintain landscaping to prevent hiding places.

Do not advertise the property you have recently purchased or received as a gift. Put the boxes in a trash bag or trash container. If you leave them out anyone can see what you now have inside your residence.

Arrange for your lawn to be mowed if you are going away for an extended time.

Do not allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers, or flyers build up while you are away. Arrange with the Post Office to hold your mail or arrange for a friend or neighbor to take them regularly.

Add Extra Protection:

Get to know your neighbors. Crime tends to be lower in tight-knit communities because neighbors are more likely to look out for each other and can easily spot a stranger. Your neighbors can be one of your best assets in home crime prevention because they offer extra eyes and an outside perspective. Plus, if they have a different work or school schedule from yours, they might be around during the day when you are away and can alert you to any suspicious activity that may occur in your absence.

Add privacy film to decorative glass on and around exterior doors. Stained and decorative glass displays can be a beautiful addition to any entrance, but they can present a bit of a security issue. Line them with privacy film to distort the view from the outside and reduce the chances of window shopping or alerting an unwanted visitor to your presence (or lack thereof). This can be especially beneficial for anyone who lives alone or in a house with children old enough to be left on their own.

Consider adding a residential video surveillance system. There are countless features with any security system and some particularly valuable ones are security cameras, outdoor motion detectors, sensors at exterior doors/windows, and the door attached to the garage. An outdoor alarm will alert other neighbors to an intrusion. Select the features that best fit your needs and be sure to go with a well-known, reputable company. Once it is installed, make it a regular habit to use it.

If you see suspicious person(s) or activity in your neighborhood or business, call Cerritos Sheriff’s Station at (562) 860-0044 or 911 immediately. It is a good idea to keep the Sheriff’s Station phone number stored in your cell phone for quick reference.

Visit www.crimemapping.com to get free up-to-date crime reports, statistics, and maps for specific neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles County. Crimemapping.com receives its data directly from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and participating law enforcement agencies. Reported crime information is uploaded automatically each day. Sign up to receive customized crime alerts sent directly to your smartphone or email.

