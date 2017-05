BREAKING: DEAD BODY FOUND NEAR FEDDE MIDDLE SCHOOL IN HAWAIIAN GARDENS

May 25, 2017 8:32 a.m.

ABCUSD officials told HMG-CN that dead body was found near Fedde MS. HMG-CN will follow up with more information.

UPDATE: The body was found near Bloomfield Park, Lakewood Sheriff’s are investigating. The only information given was the deceased person was a male in his 50’s.

