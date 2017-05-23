Artesia Recall Petitions Invalidated Due to Questionable Signatures

May 23, 2017 2:24 p.m.

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has learned that the controversial recall campaign against Artesia Mayor Ali Taj and Councilmen Miguel Canales and Victor Manalo was invalidated due to questionable signatures.

Disgruntled former Artesia Parks and Recreation Commissioner and resident Rene Trevino, along with a few angry vocal business owners in Artesia, initiated the controversial recall attempt.

The motives of Trevino have been called into question as Trevino resigned under controversy as the Artesia Parks and Recreation appointee of Mayor Ali Taj.

Trevino became emboldened when Cerritos resident Melinda Kimsey, who admitted in court to committing perjury, falsely accusing a 4th grade teacher of harassment and pedophilia and paying a $20,000 fine, and writer Jerry Bernstien, both of whom have been vocal critics of Taj, Canales, and Manalo, became Trevino’s ally.

The three posted a one–sided, poorly written article about the Petition that did not contain comments from the three targets of the recall.

The timing of the post, published Thursday May 10, showed covert collaboration between Kimsey, Bernstein, and Trevino as Kimsey’s post was made five days prior to Trevino submitting the questionable petitions to the City.

In previous articles, HMG-CN pointed out the questionable and suspicious actions taken by Trevino, and his partner Gurpal Sood, to obtain signatures.

Many residents on social media confirmed what HMG-CN published, that Trevino and Sood were misleading residents to get them to sign the petitions.

A number of posts indicated that Trevino and Sood were telling residents, “this petition is to get the Pioneer Blvd. project moving forward,” to obtain signatures.

Sources are telling HMG-CN that over 10 signatures were invalidated, bringing the total below the minimum number needed, which was twenty.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments